His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn wants the Coronation Ceremony to be simple but completely in accordance with court tradition, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during his meeting with members of the Thai community in Britain on Thursday night.

It is not known when the Coronation Ceremony will be held as it depends on the discretion the King to decide, he added.

By Thai PBS