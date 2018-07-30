Rights groups call for end to child marriage





Rights activists have called on the government and Muslim leaders to take legal action against a 41-year-old Malaysian man who controversially married an 11-year-old girl from Narathiwat province and prevent such a case from happening again.

The group issued an open letter calling for an amendment to Thai law setting the minimum age of marriage at 18 years and called on the Thai government to work with Malaysian authorities to ensure laws of the two countries are compatible to prevent misuse of legal loopholes for the exploitation of children.

