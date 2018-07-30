Suthep as Buddhist monk
News

Pro-junta coalition will form next government, says Suthep

By TN / July 30, 2018

Pro-junta political groups yesterday claimed the next election would see the rise of a new coalition while predicting the Shinawatra camp and the Pheu Thai Party would be defeated.

Suthep Thaugsuban, a key leader of the Action Coalition of Thailand Party (ACT), yesterday expressed confidence that the pro-military party would be a part of the next government. The upcoming election would see no outright winner, and so the only form of government possible would be a coalition, he said at a reforms-focused seminar hosted by his People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) Foundation.

Full story: The Nation

By Prasit Tangprasert
The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close