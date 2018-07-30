Pro-junta coalition will form next government, says Suthep





Pro-junta political groups yesterday claimed the next election would see the rise of a new coalition while predicting the Shinawatra camp and the Pheu Thai Party would be defeated.

Suthep Thaugsuban, a key leader of the Action Coalition of Thailand Party (ACT), yesterday expressed confidence that the pro-military party would be a part of the next government. The upcoming election would see no outright winner, and so the only form of government possible would be a coalition, he said at a reforms-focused seminar hosted by his People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) Foundation.

