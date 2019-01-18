Three Filipina women arrested and charged with raising funds for fake children charity in Pattaya





Pattaya – At around 10:00 AM this morning three women from the philippines were arrested in Central Pattaya and charged with raising funds for a bogus charity for children.

The women are accused of working in the local area for nearly a year and conning tourists and locals alike to raise funds for the Children’s Joy Foundation. Officials confiscated several brochures and donor lists along with a days amount of money raised from donations of individuals who thought they were assisting at need children, but, were in fact being conned.

