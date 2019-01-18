Signs in Central Pattaya

Signs in Central Pattaya. Image: Bob in Thailand.

Pattaya

Three Filipina women arrested and charged with raising funds for fake children charity in Pattaya

By TN / January 18, 2019

Pattaya – At around 10:00 AM this morning three women from the philippines were arrested in Central Pattaya and charged with raising funds for a bogus charity for children.

The women are accused of working in the local area for nearly a year and conning tourists and locals alike to raise funds for the Children’s Joy Foundation. Officials confiscated several brochures and donor lists along with a days amount of money raised from donations of individuals who thought they were assisting at need children, but, were in fact being conned.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close