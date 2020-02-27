PM Prayut concerned about campus flash mobs

PM Prayut concerned about campus flash mobs1 min read
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern over the proliferation of flash mobs at universities and high schools to protest against the dissolution of the Future Forward party, and the possibility that they may lead to confrontation and unrest.
The emergence of political rallies, in the aftermath of the Future Forward party’s dissolution by the Constitutional Court, starting at universities and now spreading to some high schools, has led to the Prime Minister telling the media today that he understands the good intent of the students adding, however, that he is concerned that they might be misled by one-sided information and might be used as a tool as part of political agenda.
By Thai PBS World