Thai Doctors Successfully Treat Coronavirus Patient with Cocktail of Antivirals
BANGKOK, Feb 4 (TNA) – Doctors from Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok successfully treated a coronavirus patient with a cocktail of anti-viral drugs used to treat flu and HIV.
The 70-year-old Chinese woman was tested negative to the new coronavirus and has been recovering well after she had been administered two groups of medications – oseltamivir, an anti-flu drug and lopinavir and ritonavir, two AIDS drugs, Dr Kriangsak Atipornwanich, a physician at Rajavithi Hospital said in a press briefing.
