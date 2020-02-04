Tue. Feb 4th, 2020

Thai Doctors Successfully Treat Coronavirus Patient with Cocktail of Antivirals

The U.S. Army personnel in conjunction with the Thai Ministry of Public Health, the National Institute of Allergy and infectious Disease, the National Institutes of Health, Sanofi Pasteur and Global Solutions for Infectious Diseases have uncovered successful results for an AIDS vaccination

BANGKOK, Feb 4 (TNA) – Doctors from Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok successfully treated a coronavirus patient with a cocktail of anti-viral drugs used to treat flu and HIV.

The 70-year-old Chinese woman was tested negative to the new coronavirus and has been recovering well after she had been administered two groups of medications – oseltamivir, an anti-flu drug and lopinavir and ritonavir, two AIDS drugs, Dr Kriangsak Atipornwanich, a physician at Rajavithi Hospital said in a press briefing.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

