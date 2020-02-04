Thailand identifies six more novel Coronavirus cases, bringing a total of 25

Thailand identifies six more novel Coronavirus cases, bringing a total of 251 min read
BANGKOK — The Ministry of Health on Tuesday stated to the press that six more cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Thailand, bringing the total to 25 confirmed cases since the beginning of the outbreak.
Suwanchai Watthanayingcharoenchai, chief of the Disease Control Department, said at a press conference at 4:00 PM this afternoon that four Thai and two Chinese nationals were found to test positive for the novel strain of coronavirus, with one of them being in serious condition.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News