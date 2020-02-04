Tue. Feb 4th, 2020

Thailand identifies six more novel Coronavirus cases, bringing a total of 25

Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri

Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri. Photo: Seksan Phonsuwan.


BANGKOK — The Ministry of Health on Tuesday stated to the press that six more cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Thailand, bringing the total to 25 confirmed cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Suwanchai Watthanayingcharoenchai, chief of the Disease Control Department, said at a press conference at 4:00 PM this afternoon that four Thai and two Chinese nationals were found to test positive for the novel strain of coronavirus, with one of them being in serious condition.

