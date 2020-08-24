Prayut Opens Pattaya-Map Ta Phut Motorway Extension

Prayut Opens Pattaya-Map Ta Phut Motorway Extension1 min read
CHON BURI, Aug 24 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha opened the Pattaya-Map Ta Phut extension of inter-city Highway 7 and vowed to expand national transport networks to distribute opportunities.
Opening the new section of the highway also known as Bangkok-Chon Buri motorway that shortens travel time to U-Tapao airport in Rayong province, Gen Prayut said his government was expanding water, land and air transport networks.
TNA