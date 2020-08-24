Soldiers and civilians killed in blasts at food plaza and church in southern Philippines





At least 11 people have been killed and 40 injured in a bombing attack in the city of Jolo in the Philippines while soldiers were helping with Covid-19 relief efforts. One of the attacks involved a female suicide bomber.

The first explosion occurred inside the Paradise Food plaza next to a computer shop in downtown Jolo at around 12.00am local time, killing five soldiers and five civilians, local media reported, citing the military.

Regional military commander Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan said that the bomb was attached to a parked motorcycle.

About an hour later a female suicide bomber blew herself up outside the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel nearby, Vinluan said. The second explosion killed one soldier.

