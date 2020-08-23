Sun. Aug 23rd, 2020

Most Thais fear demonstrations could lead to violence: Nida Poll

Anti-government protest in Bangkok July 18, 2020

Anti-government protest in Bangkok July 18, 2020. Photo: ประชาไท. CC BY 3.0.


A majority of people are concerned the demonstrations by the Free People group at Thammasat University on Aug 10 and at the Democracy Monument on Aug 16 would lead to division and violence in society, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Aug 18-20 on 1,312 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions on the two demonstrations.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

