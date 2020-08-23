Five new coronavirus cases in quarantine reported in Thailand on Sunday

Five new coronavirus cases in quarantine reported in Thailand on Sunday1 min read
Thailand today recorded five new COVID-19 cases, all Thai returnees from abroad and in state quarantine.
According to the CCSA, the new cases include two women, aged 26 and 29, working as hotel employees, and one 53-year old man, who all arrived in Thailand from Oman on August 17th and entered state quarantine in Chon Buri province. All asymptomatic cases, they tested positive for the virus on August 21st.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World