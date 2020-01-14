Driving at under 90kph in the right lane of highways may become an offence

Driving at under 90kph in the right lane of highways may become an offence1 min read
Motorists who use the right lane of a highway, with more than four traffic lanes, and drive at a speed of less than 90kph will face charges similar to speeding, under a new ministerial regulation being mulled by the Transport Ministry.
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said today that the idea of setting the minimum speed for driving in the right lane will be considered, together with a proposal to increase the speed limit on highways to 120kph and other highway laws.
By Thai PBS World