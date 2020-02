PHUKET: Some 3,000 Chinese-speaking tour guides in Phuket are out of work and need financial assistance to pay their living expenses, Phuket Professional Guide Association Deputy Chief Natthakorn Ruengrote revealed yesterday (Feb 3).

Mr Natthakorn explained that there are about 7,000 tour guides registered to work in Phuket, reported Post Today.

By The Phuket News

