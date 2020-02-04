Flight leaves Don Mueang this morning to evacuate 142 Thais from Wuhan





A group of Thai medics left Don Mueang international airport this morning for the Chinese city of Wuhan, on a flight chartered from Thai Air Asia, to evacuate 142 Thais stranded there after a lock-down, imposed on January 23rd by the Chinese government, to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who had planned to join the medical team, cancelled his trip last night after he was informed by Chinese authorities that his status as a minister of the Thai government could complicate the evacuation plan due to a protocol problem. He was, however at the airport this morning send off the 15-member medical team, led by Mr. Apichart Wachiraphan, director of Bamrasnaradura Hospital.

By Thai PBS World

