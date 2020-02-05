Wed. Feb 5th, 2020

Four Thai evacuees from Wuhan kept in hospital for observation

Hospital bed in Thailand

A hospital bed in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.


Four of the 138 Thai citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan on Tuesday night were found to have a fever. They have been isolated and taken to the hospital at the Royal Thai Navy’s Sattahip base for observation, in accordance with infectious disease protocols.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who was at U-tapao airport last night to welcome all 138 evacuees, and the medical team who went to Wuhan to receive them, said that doctors suspected the fever might be caused by anxiety, fatigue and dehydration.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

