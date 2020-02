All Thais to be repatriated from Wuhan will be quarantined at naval facilities in Chon Buri as the government is preparing for the evacuation on Tuesday.

Royal Thai Navy spokesman Prachachart Sirisawat said on Monday five buildings had been prepared for Thais to be evacuated from the epicentre of the virus outbreak on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

