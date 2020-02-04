Tue. Feb 4th, 2020

Korean woman ‘caught’ coronavirus in Thailand

Arrivals Level, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Arrivals Level at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.


Health authorities have asked Seoul for information about a Korean woman found infected with the novel coronavirus after visiting Thailand and with no record of travel to China.

Dr Tanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department, said on Tuesday they were informed of the case in South Korea and were seeking details of her test results, condition and where she went in Thailand.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

