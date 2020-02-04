Korean woman ‘caught’ coronavirus in Thailand

Korean woman ‘caught’ coronavirus in Thailand1 min read
Health authorities have asked Seoul for information about a Korean woman found infected with the novel coronavirus after visiting Thailand and with no record of travel to China.
Dr Tanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department, said on Tuesday they were informed of the case in South Korea and were seeking details of her test results, condition and where she went in Thailand.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS