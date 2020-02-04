Korean woman ‘caught’ coronavirus in Thailand





Health authorities have asked Seoul for information about a Korean woman found infected with the novel coronavirus after visiting Thailand and with no record of travel to China.

Dr Tanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department, said on Tuesday they were informed of the case in South Korea and were seeking details of her test results, condition and where she went in Thailand.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



