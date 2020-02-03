Mon. Feb 3rd, 2020

Second coronavirus patient being treated with a new drug combination

Influenza virus research laboratory

Disease Control and Prevention’s staff Influenza virus research in laboratory. Photo: James Gathany.


Bangkok – A second Wuhan coronavirus patient is being treated with a combination of HIV/AIDS and flu drugs that officials from Thailand’s Ministry of Healthcorona say were successful in treating another infected patient, Thai officials said at a news conference Monday.

Dr. Kriangsak Atipornwanich, one of the physicians treating the coronavirus patients, told reporters that authorities were awaiting test results to determine the status of the second patient treated with this combination of drugs.

By Adam Judd
