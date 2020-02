BANGKOK, Feb 3 (TNA) – Thailand will send an aircraft to evacuate 161 Thai citizens from China’s Wuhan city on Tuesday and put them in quarantine for 14 days after their return.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul revealed that none of the evacuees had been infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

