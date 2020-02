The first person to test positive for locally transmitted coronavirus, a taxi driver, has been declared completely cleansed of the disease and discharged from hospital.

Four Thai evacuees from Wuhan who had a fever have also been tested and found negative for the disease.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

