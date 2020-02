BANGKOK, Feb 5 (TNA) — The levels of particulate matter in the capital exceeded its safe threshold in only five districts this morning.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) measured 33-57 micrograms per cubic metre of air in 24 hours as of 7am. The locally set safe threshold is at 50mcg.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts