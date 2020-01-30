Thu. Jan 30th, 2020

Doctor debunks viral post claiming Wuhan coronavirus death at Phuket airport

6 hours ago
Photo: Jeffrey Beall / flickr.


PHUKET: A doctor at Phuket International Airport’s Medical Department has dismissed a post on social media that a foreign woman at the airport had died of the Wuhan coronavirus as outright “wrong”.

The post, uploaded onto Facebook by “Konnika Jampaburee” on Monday (Jan 27), showed a photo of a person covered with a white sheet being wheeled out of the airport and loaded into an ambulance.

By The Phuket News

