Doctor debunks viral post claiming Wuhan coronavirus death at Phuket airport
PHUKET: A doctor at Phuket International Airport’s Medical Department has dismissed a post on social media that a foreign woman at the airport had died of the Wuhan coronavirus as outright “wrong”.
The post, uploaded onto Facebook by “Konnika Jampaburee” on Monday (Jan 27), showed a photo of a person covered with a white sheet being wheeled out of the airport and loaded into an ambulance.
By The Phuket News