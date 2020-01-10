10 await coronavirus results in Phuket

10 await coronavirus results in Phuket1 min read
PHUKET: Ten patients were waiting for the results of their novel coronavirus tests on Thursday, but to date there have been no infections detected in this popular tourist province.
Dr Chalermpong Sukhonthapol, director of state-owned Vachiraphuket Hospital, said on Thursday that since Jan 5 local health officials had found 23 people with suspicious symptoms. Tests had already cleared 13 of them.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Achadtaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST