Tue. Jan 28th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

All arrivals from China now screened for coronavirus at Phuket airport

1 min read
14 mins ago TN
Star Alliance Boeing 747 at Phuket Airport

Star Alliance Boeing 747-400 at Phuket International Airport. Photo: Andy Mitchell.


PHUKET: All passengers arriving in Phuket on direct flights from China are now being screened for elevated body temperatures in the hope of preventing the Wuhan coronavirus from spreading to Phuket, the Health Control Division at Phuket International Airport has confirmed.

“All passengers are screened at the boarding gate as soon as they get off the plane,” an officer at the Health Control Division at Phuket airport told The Phuket News today.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Phuket sets up coronavirus response center

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Three more cases of suspected coronavirus under observation in Phuket

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Singaporean man found dead in Phuket

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Six more Chinese tourists found infected with coronavirus

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket sets up coronavirus response center

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

All arrivals from China now screened for coronavirus at Phuket airport

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

New Coronavirus Affects Tourism, GDP

20 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close