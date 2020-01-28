All arrivals from China now screened for coronavirus at Phuket airport

All arrivals from China now screened for coronavirus at Phuket airport1 min read
PHUKET: All passengers arriving in Phuket on direct flights from China are now being screened for elevated body temperatures in the hope of preventing the Wuhan coronavirus from spreading to Phuket, the Health Control Division at Phuket International Airport has confirmed.
“All passengers are screened at the boarding gate as soon as they get off the plane,” an officer at the Health Control Division at Phuket airport told The Phuket News today.
By The Phuket News