Phuket sets up coronavirus response center

Phuket sets up coronavirus response center1 min read
PHUKET(NNT) – Phuket province has set up an emergency operations center, at the provincial public health office, to monitor and prevent an outbreak of novel coronavirus infections. The center began operations today.
The center was set up because Phuket is a popular tourist destination for international visitors. The center will be delivering briefings and updates, to members of the media and the general public, regarding the latest developments in the novel coronavirus situation, in order to raise confidence among villagers and tourists.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Asma Thinkohkaew,
Rewriter: hugh brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand