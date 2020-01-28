Tue. Jan 28th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Phuket sets up coronavirus response center

1 min read
8 mins ago TN
Phuket International Airport

Phuket International Airport in Phuket Island. Photo: Chung Lun Chiang / flickr.


PHUKET(NNT) – Phuket province has set up an emergency operations center, at the provincial public health office, to monitor and prevent an outbreak of novel coronavirus infections. The center began operations today.

The center was set up because Phuket is a popular tourist destination for international visitors. The center will be delivering briefings and updates, to members of the media and the general public, regarding the latest developments in the novel coronavirus situation, in order to raise confidence among villagers and tourists.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Asma Thinkohkaew,
Rewriter: hugh brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

