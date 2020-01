BANGKOK, Jan 27 (TNA) — The outbreak of the novel coronavirus will impact tourism and the gross domestic product of Thailand, according to the chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations.

FETCO chairman Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn made the remark as the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index plunged by 45.77 points or nearly 3% midday, showing a worse decline than regional indexes.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

