Eight confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand so far
As of Sunday, there have been eight confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand, five of which have already returned to China, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul disclosed today.
He also said that 84 Chinese tourists are under observation, including 24 who were detected with a fever at airport screening on their arrival, and 60 who went to hospital themselves after developing symptoms associated with coronavirus.
By Thai PBS World