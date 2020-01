Up to four C130 planes with medic teams have been put on standby in case Thailand decides to airlift its citizens from Wuhan as the coronavirus outbreak worsened in China.

Air force chief Maanat Wongwat said on Sunday the transport aircraft and medic teams were ready to take off to the Chinese city as soon as the government gives the green light to the evacuation plan.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

