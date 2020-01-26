Thai student in Wuhan appeals for help from Government

Thai student in Wuhan appeals for help from Government1 min read
A Thai student, currently stuck in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has appealed to the Thai government to help evacuate her and her compatriots, claiming they are running out of food.
Ms. Pasnicha Krutdamrongchai, a student at Wuhan University, wrote in her Facebook post today that most Thai students in the city, the centre of coronavirus outbreak, were unable to stockpile food because they were given short notice of the city’s shutdown.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World