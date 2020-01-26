Thai student in Wuhan appeals for help from Government





A Thai student, currently stuck in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has appealed to the Thai government to help evacuate her and her compatriots, claiming they are running out of food.

Ms. Pasnicha Krutdamrongchai, a student at Wuhan University, wrote in her Facebook post today that most Thai students in the city, the centre of coronavirus outbreak, were unable to stockpile food because they were given short notice of the city’s shutdown.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



