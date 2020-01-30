Thu. Jan 30th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand to Mull Suspension of Visa on Arrival for Chinese Nationals

1 min read
6 mins ago TN
Immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Immigration at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Sky 269.


BANGKOK, Jan 30 (TNA) – The committee in charge of preventing emerging diseases will meet on Friday to roll out various measures in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, said Public Health minister, Anuthin Charnvirakul.

One of the measures to be proposed is suspension of visa on arrival for Chinese nationals, which is in line with Chinese authorities’ ban on outbound group tour, he said.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

10 await coronavirus results in Phuket

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai PM Prayut falls sick, but it’s not coronavirus

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

PM Prayut assures coronavirus situation is “100% under control”

21 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

10 await coronavirus results in Phuket

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand to Mull Suspension of Visa on Arrival for Chinese Nationals

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai PM Prayut falls sick, but it’s not coronavirus

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Tourist suffers burns, set alight in motorbike collision

21 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close