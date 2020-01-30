Thailand to Mull Suspension of Visa on Arrival for Chinese Nationals





BANGKOK, Jan 30 (TNA) – The committee in charge of preventing emerging diseases will meet on Friday to roll out various measures in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, said Public Health minister, Anuthin Charnvirakul.

One of the measures to be proposed is suspension of visa on arrival for Chinese nationals, which is in line with Chinese authorities’ ban on outbound group tour, he said.

