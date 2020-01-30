Thu. Jan 30th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai PM Prayut falls sick, but it’s not coronavirus

1 min read
9 mins ago TN
PM Prayut during a meeting

PM Prayut during a meeting. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has cancelled all this appointments and activities today (Thursday) because of sickness. He has been advised by his doctor to rest at the official guest house in the compound of the First Infantry Regiment of the Royal Guards.

Informed sources say that he has been ill for the past 4-5 days and has been on medication prescribed by his doctor, but his condition has worsened today, with high fever and fatigue.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

10 await coronavirus results in Phuket

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand to Mull Suspension of Visa on Arrival for Chinese Nationals

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

PM Prayut assures coronavirus situation is “100% under control”

21 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

10 await coronavirus results in Phuket

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand to Mull Suspension of Visa on Arrival for Chinese Nationals

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai PM Prayut falls sick, but it’s not coronavirus

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Tourist suffers burns, set alight in motorbike collision

21 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close