Thai PM Prayut falls sick, but it’s not coronavirus





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has cancelled all this appointments and activities today (Thursday) because of sickness. He has been advised by his doctor to rest at the official guest house in the compound of the First Infantry Regiment of the Royal Guards.

Informed sources say that he has been ill for the past 4-5 days and has been on medication prescribed by his doctor, but his condition has worsened today, with high fever and fatigue.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

