PM Prayut assures coronavirus situation is “100% under control”





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has assured the public that the novel coronavirus situation in Thailand is “100% under control” and that he will personally take charge of overseeing the operations of all related agencies to deal with the virus, as well as the PM2.5 dust pollution.

Despite the success, he said that there was no room for carelessness or complacency, as he urged members of the public to take care of their health and cooperate fully with the authorities in preventing or containing the spread of the virus, noting that the disease is preventable if close contact with those thought to be infected is avoided.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



