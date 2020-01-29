PM Prayut assures coronavirus situation is “100% under control”1 min read
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has assured the public that the novel coronavirus situation in Thailand is “100% under control” and that he will personally take charge of overseeing the operations of all related agencies to deal with the virus, as well as the PM2.5 dust pollution.
Despite the success, he said that there was no room for carelessness or complacency, as he urged members of the public to take care of their health and cooperate fully with the authorities in preventing or containing the spread of the virus, noting that the disease is preventable if close contact with those thought to be infected is avoided.
By Thai PBS World