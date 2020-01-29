Wed. Jan 29th, 2020

PM Prayut assures coronavirus situation is “100% under control”

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha talking with foreign tourists

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha talking with foreign tourists. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has assured the public that the novel coronavirus situation in Thailand is “100% under control” and that he will personally take charge of overseeing the operations of all related agencies to deal with the virus, as well as the PM2.5 dust pollution.

Despite the success, he said that there was no room for carelessness or complacency, as he urged members of the public to take care of their health and cooperate fully with the authorities in preventing or containing the spread of the virus, noting that the disease is preventable if close contact with those thought to be infected is avoided.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

