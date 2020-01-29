Wed. Jan 29th, 2020

Tourist suffers burns, set alight in motorbike collision

Beach Road in Nai Yang, Phuket

Beach Road in Nai Yang, Phuket. Photo: Andy Mitchell.


PHUKET: Two tourists were rushed to Patong Hospital with injuries, one of them with burns to his legs, after the motorbike they were riding collided with another motorbike ridden by a foreigner near Tri Trang Beach early this morning (Jan 28).

Lt Col Watcharapong Praypan of the Patong Police confirmed that he was notified of the accident at 5:40am, but declined to give further details.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Khunanya Wanchanwet
The Phuket News

Tourist suffers burns, set alight in motorbike collision

