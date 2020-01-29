Tourist suffers burns, set alight in motorbike collision

Tourist suffers burns, set alight in motorbike collision1 min read
PHUKET: Two tourists were rushed to Patong Hospital with injuries, one of them with burns to his legs, after the motorbike they were riding collided with another motorbike ridden by a foreigner near Tri Trang Beach early this morning (Jan 28).
Lt Col Watcharapong Praypan of the Patong Police confirmed that he was notified of the accident at 5:40am, but declined to give further details.
