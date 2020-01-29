Coronavirus outbreak possible in major tourist centres





The Public Health Ministry has warned of possible coronavirus outbreaks in areas with many Chinese visitors – such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket – after local transmission was confirmed in Japan.

The ministry issued the warning on Wednesday after a Japanese coach driver was reported to have been infected with the novel coronavirus while driving a Chinese tour group from Wuhan city.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin and Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



