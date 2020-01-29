Wed. Jan 29th, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak possible in major tourist centres

Tourists walking on Khao San road in Bangkok

Tourists walking on Khao San road in Bangkok. Image from Wikimedia Commons.


The Public Health Ministry has warned of possible coronavirus outbreaks in areas with many Chinese visitors – such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket – after local transmission was confirmed in Japan.

The ministry issued the warning on Wednesday after a Japanese coach driver was reported to have been infected with the novel coronavirus while driving a Chinese tour group from Wuhan city.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin and Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST

