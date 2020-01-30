Pattaya Tourism Association says Entertainment venues revenue down 60 % year over year since Coronavirus





Pattaya – Pattaya entertainment venues revenue has decreased 60 percent year over year after the Chinese Coronavirus outbreak according to the Secretary of the Pattaya Tourism Association.

The secretary of Pattaya Entertainment Venues and Tourism Association said today, “The largest amount of tourists in Pattaya are Chinese.”

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



