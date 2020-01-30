Thu. Jan 30th, 2020

Pattaya Tourism Association says Entertainment venues revenue down 60 % year over year since Coronavirus

Street in Pattaya, Thailand

Street in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Youtube.


Pattaya – Pattaya entertainment venues revenue has decreased 60 percent year over year after the Chinese Coronavirus outbreak according to the Secretary of the Pattaya Tourism Association.

The secretary of Pattaya Entertainment Venues and Tourism Association said today, “The largest amount of tourists in Pattaya are Chinese.”

