A South Korean cyclist has been killed in an accident in Chiang Mai where he and his team trained.

Mana Sukchasoen, the deputy superintendent of Mae Rim police station, said on Thursday Eom Se-beom died during a crash with a pickup truck as he was descending in high speed on a road between Sameong and Mae Rim districts at 10am on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

