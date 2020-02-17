Mon. Feb 17th, 2020

German man dies after jumping from fourth floor condominium in Pattaya, refusing medical assistance

A street in Pattaya, Chonburi Province

A street in Pattaya, Chonburi Province. Photo: Pexels.


Pattaya – A 34 year old German man died after arguing with his girlfriend and jumping from his fourth floor condominium in Pattaya this morning, initially surviving the fall and refusing all medical assistance.

Lieutenant Colonel Nattawat Plernjit of the Pattaya City Police was notified of the incident at a condominium in Soi Phra Tamnak 5 at 5:00AM this morning.

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

