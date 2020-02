BANGKOK, Feb 17 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry confirmed a new coronavirus case, raising the total number of the Covid-19 patients in the country to 35.

The new patient is a 68-year-old Chinese woman and she had close contact with another Covid-19 patient in her family, said Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the Ministry of Public Health’s permanent secretary.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

