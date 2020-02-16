First Thai medical professional infected with Coronavirus (COVID-19)





A Thai medic, who did not wear a face mask or protective gown while treating COVID-19 patients, has contracted the disease, said Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Disease Control Department, today.

The new patient, the first medical professional to be infected while performing their duty, brings the number of Thailand’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 34.

