First Thai medical professional infected with Coronavirus (COVID-19)1 min read
A Thai medic, who did not wear a face mask or protective gown while treating COVID-19 patients, has contracted the disease, said Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Disease Control Department, today.
The new patient, the first medical professional to be infected while performing their duty, brings the number of Thailand’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 34.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World