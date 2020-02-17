Fire at Phu Kradueng in Loei, 320 hectares of forest damaged





More than 320 hectares of forest in Thailand’s popular mountain-top tourist destination of Phu Kradueng, in the north-eastern province of Loei, have been damaged by a forest fire, suspected to have been caused by man.

Park officials have been able to control the fire, but they need to keep a close watch, because the hot weather and accumulation of dried leaves may reignite, said Mr. Sompote Maneerat, spokesman for the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

