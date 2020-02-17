Fire at Phu Kradueng in Loei, 320 hectares of forest damaged

Fire at Phu Kradueng in Loei, 320 hectares of forest damaged1 min read
More than 320 hectares of forest in Thailand’s popular mountain-top tourist destination of Phu Kradueng, in the north-eastern province of Loei, have been damaged by a forest fire, suspected to have been caused by man.
Park officials have been able to control the fire, but they need to keep a close watch, because the hot weather and accumulation of dried leaves may reignite, said Mr. Sompote Maneerat, spokesman for the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.
By Thai PBS World