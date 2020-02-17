Mon. Feb 17th, 2020

Fire at Phu Kradueng in Loei, 320 hectares of forest damaged

Lom Sak Cliff on Phu Kradueng Mountain in Loei Province

Lom Sak Cliff on Phu Kradueng Mountain in Loei Province. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote.


More than 320 hectares of forest in Thailand’s popular mountain-top tourist destination of Phu Kradueng, in the north-eastern province of Loei, have been damaged by a forest fire, suspected to have been caused by man.

Park officials have been able to control the fire, but they need to keep a close watch, because the hot weather and accumulation of dried leaves may reignite, said Mr. Sompote Maneerat, spokesman for the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

