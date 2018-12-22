170,000 meth pills found under Udon Thani bridge

Villagers found a large plastic bag containing 170,000 methamphetamine pills in a canal in Udon Thani’s Muang district on Friday night.
The bag was found at the pillar of a bridge in front of Thai Wassadu construction material mall on Udon-Sakhon Nakhon bypass road in Tambon Nong Khon Kwang at 8.20pm.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.