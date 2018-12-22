A Klong (canal) in Bang Pu Mai, Samut Prakan

A Klong (canal) in Bang Pu Mai, Samut Prakan. Photo: Mattes.

Isan

170,000 meth pills found under Udon Thani bridge

By TN / December 22, 2018

Villagers found a large plastic bag containing 170,000 methamphetamine pills in a canal in Udon Thani’s Muang district on Friday night.

The bag was found at the pillar of a bridge in front of Thai Wassadu construction material mall on Udon-Sakhon Nakhon bypass road in Tambon Nong Khon Kwang at 8.20pm.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close