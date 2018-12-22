Thai Cambodian border crossing at Poipet

Thai Cambodian border crossing at Poipet. Photo: Darcy M.

Cambodia Hands Over Thai Prisoners in Call Center Scam Case

By TN / December 22, 2018

SA KAEO, Dec 22 (TNA) – Cambodian authorities handed over 25 Thai prisoners in the call center scam case to Thai officials for further prosecution.

The 25 prisoners were sent to Thai immigration and related officials at the Thai border checkpoint of Ban Khlong Luek in Sa Kaeo province.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

