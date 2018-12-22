Democrats unveils economic policy aimed at helping farmers and labourers





The Democrat Party on Friday unveiled an economic policy designed to guarantee minimum wages for labourers at no less than 120,000 baht per annum and the minimum price of rice at not less than 10,000 baht per ton.

It also seeks to enable the Sor Por Kor (land reform) land documents to be used as collateral for funding sources.

By Thai PBS World

