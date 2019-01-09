Red flag at Nai Harn beach in Phuket

Waves and "NO SWIMMING HERE" red flag at Nai Harn beach in Phuket island, Thailand. Photo: Phuket@photographer.net / flickr.

News

Two tourists drown swimming

By TN / January 9, 2019

A French woman has drowned at a beach on Koh Samui in Surat Thani and a Chinese man also drowned while swimming at Koh Racha in Phuket, both on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old French tourist was found floating in the sea off Ao Thongket beach in tambon Mared of Koh Samui district about 2.30pm on Tuesday, Pol Capt Waree Boonno, deputy investigation chief at Borphut, said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ACHADTAYA CHUENNIRAN AND ONLINE REPORTERS
BANGKOK POST

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close