Two tourists drown swimming





A French woman has drowned at a beach on Koh Samui in Surat Thani and a Chinese man also drowned while swimming at Koh Racha in Phuket, both on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old French tourist was found floating in the sea off Ao Thongket beach in tambon Mared of Koh Samui district about 2.30pm on Tuesday, Pol Capt Waree Boonno, deputy investigation chief at Borphut, said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ACHADTAYA CHUENNIRAN AND ONLINE REPORTERS

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



