Khao Lak Beach

Khao Lak Beach, Le Meridien. Photo: Allen.

South

Norwegian man, 77, drowns at Khaolak

By TN / January 9, 2019

PHUKET: A 77-year-old Norwegian tourist has died after being pulled from the water unconscious at Nang Thong Beach near Khaolak, north of Phuket, yesterday (Jan 8).

The Andaman Hub Medical Center was notified the incident at 4pm and responded by sending an emergency team, police noted in their report.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket news

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close