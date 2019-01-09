Norwegian man, 77, drowns at Khaolak





PHUKET: A 77-year-old Norwegian tourist has died after being pulled from the water unconscious at Nang Thong Beach near Khaolak, north of Phuket, yesterday (Jan 8).

The Andaman Hub Medical Center was notified the incident at 4pm and responded by sending an emergency team, police noted in their report.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket news

