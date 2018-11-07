Buildings in Bangkok
Thailand Hosts Counter-Terrorism Financing Summit

By TN / November 7, 2018

BANGKOK, Nov 7 (TNA) – Thailand organizes the 4th Annual Counter-Terrorism Financing Summit intended to expand international cooperation against transnational terrorism and crime.

Opening the summit, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the meeting was aimed at promoting regional exchange of financial information to prevent and suppress financial support for regional and international terrorist acts.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

