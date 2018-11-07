Thailand Hosts Counter-Terrorism Financing Summit

BANGKOK, Nov 7 (TNA) – Thailand organizes the 4th Annual Counter-Terrorism Financing Summit intended to expand international cooperation against transnational terrorism and crime.
Opening the summit, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the meeting was aimed at promoting regional exchange of financial information to prevent and suppress financial support for regional and international terrorist acts.
Full story: tnamcot.com
TNA
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.