“Popcorn” gunman sentenced to 37 years in jail by Supreme Court





An alleged gunman who came to the rescue of protesters of the People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) under attack by armed men at Lak Si intersection during the demonstration against the Yingluck government in 2014 was sentenced to 37 years and 4 months imprisonment by the Supreme Court today .

The Supreme Court overruled the acquittal verdict of the Appeals Court and upheld the guilty verdict of the Criminal Court against 28-year-old Vivat Yodprasit, better known as “Popcorn” gunman – the hooded gunman who was seen covering his assault rifle with a green and yellow corn bag as he fought off armed men allegedly linked to the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) attacking PDRC protesters at Lak Si road intersection, in Lak Si district of Bangkok.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



