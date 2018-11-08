Betong checkpoint in Yala
Malaysian Policeman Arrested with 60 Kilos of Kratom Leaves

By TN / November 8, 2018

YALA, Nov 8 (TNA) – A Malaysian policeman has been arrested while trying to sell 60 kilograms of kratom leaves into Thailand’s southern border province of Yala province.

Thai undercover police set up a deal with the 30-year-old police officer of the Malaysian state of Perak. Thai border patrol police made the arrest once the smuggler arrived on his motorcycle and delivered the batch.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

TN

Tags:

