Malaysian Policeman Arrested with 60 Kilos of Kratom Leaves





YALA, Nov 8 (TNA) – A Malaysian policeman has been arrested while trying to sell 60 kilograms of kratom leaves into Thailand’s southern border province of Yala province.

Thai undercover police set up a deal with the 30-year-old police officer of the Malaysian state of Perak. Thai border patrol police made the arrest once the smuggler arrived on his motorcycle and delivered the batch.

TNA

