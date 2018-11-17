Motorcycle racing gang in Thailand
Bangkok

134 street racers caught in Bangkok

By TN / November 17, 2018

More than 100 motorcycle racers were arrested in Bangkok early Saturday, while the creator of a Facebook page promoting street racing was caught in a separate operation.

A combined team of officers from several units arrested a total of 134 people, including 77 adults and 57 youths, and seized 120 motorcycles in areas under the jurisdiction of Metropolitan Police Division 4 in a crackdown on dek waen racing early Saturday.

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close