134 street racers caught in Bangkok

More than 100 motorcycle racers were arrested in Bangkok early Saturday, while the creator of a Facebook page promoting street racing was caught in a separate operation.
A combined team of officers from several units arrested a total of 134 people, including 77 adults and 57 youths, and seized 120 motorcycles in areas under the jurisdiction of Metropolitan Police Division 4 in a crackdown on dek waen racing early Saturday.
