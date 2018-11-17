134 street racers caught in Bangkok





More than 100 motorcycle racers were arrested in Bangkok early Saturday, while the creator of a Facebook page promoting street racing was caught in a separate operation.

A combined team of officers from several units arrested a total of 134 people, including 77 adults and 57 youths, and seized 120 motorcycles in areas under the jurisdiction of Metropolitan Police Division 4 in a crackdown on dek waen racing early Saturday.

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



