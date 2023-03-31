Sattahip Street Dog Sniffs Out Stash of 1,000 Meth Pills on Local Street

March 31, 2023 TN
Thai stray dog at the temple

Thai stray dog at the temple. Photo: tofuprod / flickr.




A streetwise stray discovered a surprising stash of more than 1,000 meth pills lying around on a local street in the Sattahip area.

Smuggled meth pills in Bueng Kan found contaminated with pesticide

Locals from the Phu Ta Luang sub-district of Sattahip district contacted police after spotting a white street dog walking around with a blue bag of methamphetamine pills in its mouth.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



